Macron and Starmer held important talks on Ukraine

French and British leaders Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer met to discuss the most important issues of supporting and strengthening Ukraine against the backdrop of the aggressive war that Russia continues.

What is known about the talks between Macron and Starmer?

According to the press service of the Elysee Palace, a new meeting of politicians took place at Chequers House, a 16th-century building 60 km from London.

What is important to understand is that it has been used as a country residence for British prime ministers for over 100 years.

During the talks, Macron and Starmer focused on international goals, Ukraine, the Near and Middle East, and strengthening relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

In addition, the leaders paid attention to deepening the relations between Paris and London, in the context of the upcoming Franco-British summit planned for the summer.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to closely coordinate their actions to support Ukraine for as long as necessary. They stressed the importance of continuing to provide the weapons needed to defend Ukraine's territory and ensuring continued financial support for Ukraine beyond 2025. Share

In addition, Macron and Starmer pointed out the importance of providing Ukraine with security guarantees to save it from a new Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy announced talks with Starmer

As the President of Ukraine reported, he is preparing to meet with British leader Keir Starmer.

During it, the parties will discuss the idea of deploying a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the peacekeeping contingent can become an important component in providing comprehensive security guarantees for Ukraine.

However, he stressed that this alone will not be enough to protect the country from new Russian invasions.