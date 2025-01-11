Zelensky and Biden held new important negotiations

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden. The politicians discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and new sanctions against Russia.
Points of attention
- The focus of politicians' attention was on the details of the sanctions package against the Russian energy sector.
- Biden emphasized the critical importance of preserving Ukraine's independence for the democratic world.
- Putin faces new challenges, which creates an opportunity for Ukraine and the United States to exploit his weakness.
What is known about the new talks between Zelensky and Biden?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences in connection with the fires in California, which are killing people.
In addition, the head of state noted the heroism of Americans who are doing everything possible to save lives from fire and stop the spread of forest fires.
In addition, politicians focused on the details of the new US sanctions package against Russian energy, which allows Putin to continue his war of aggression.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that the White House applied these sanctions against Russia's shadow tanker fleet and companies such as Gazprom Neft and Surgutnaftogaz.
The Ukrainian and American leaders also discussed the situation on the frontline, as well as the importance of continuing to strengthen and improve Ukraine's air shield.
Biden said about Putin's new problems
The head of the White House officially confirmed that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is currently facing an increasing number of large-scale problems.
According to Joe Biden, against this background, Ukraine and the United States must do everything possible to successfully take advantage of its weakness.
The American leader noted that Vladimir Putin is "in bad shape" as the war of aggression against Ukraine has become extremely exhausting for him.
Moreover, the powerful economic pressure exerted by Kyiv's allies on the Russian Federation also played an important role.
