Will lose billions every month. The US predicted the impact of new sanctions on Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

Will lose billions every month. The US predicted the impact of new sanctions on Russia

New US sanctions strike on Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

Official Washington emphasizes that new sanctions aimed at the Russian energy sector will significantly reduce Russia's revenues and create significant pressure on the enemy's economy.

Points of attention

  • New US sanctions are aimed at the Russian energy sector and will result in billions of dollars in losses every month for the Russian Federation.
  • Effective restrictions create significant pressure on the economy of the aggressor country.

New US sanctions strike on Russia

A statement on this occasion was made by the White House National Security Council's Strategic Communications Coordinator, John Kirby.

He drew attention to the fact that due to new restrictive measures, the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be forced to make difficult choices and lose billions of dollars every month.

(New sanctions — ed.) are putting significant pressure on the Russian economy, which will increasingly force the Russian leadership to make difficult choices.

John Kirby

John Kirby

Coordinator for Strategic Communications, National Security Council, White House

According to a representative of Joe Biden's team, the sanctions announced in November 2024 against Russian banks with international ties, including Gazprombank, were a powerful blow to Russia's energy sector.

"We believe this should increase pressure (on Russia) and contribute to the already bleak economic outlook for 2025 and beyond for Mr. Putin and his wartime economy," said John Kirby.

Large-scale sanctions against Russian oil — what is known

On January 10, official Washington announced new restrictions that are hitting the Russian oil refining industry.

This time, Russian oil giants Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, in particular, were hit by a powerful sanctions blow.

The US Treasury Department draws attention to the fact that they are resorting to large-scale measures to fulfill the G7 commitments to reduce Russian energy revenues.

Moreover, sanctions have been imposed on an unprecedented number of oil tankers, many of which are part of the "shadow fleet", opaque Russian oil traders, Russian oilfield service providers, and Russian energy officials.

The United States is taking broad action against a key source of revenue for Russia to fund its brutal and illegal war against Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sanctions against Russia may be lifted. Panic is growing again in the EU
You can expect anything from Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has imposed large-scale sanctions against the Russian oil industry — who is on the lists?
treasury.gov
Russian oil
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain imposes sanctions against two Russian oil giants for the first time
Government of Great Britain
Surgutneftegaz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?