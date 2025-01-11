Will lose billions every month. The US predicted the impact of new sanctions on Russia

Official Washington emphasizes that new sanctions aimed at the Russian energy sector will significantly reduce Russia's revenues and create significant pressure on the enemy's economy.

New US sanctions strike on Russia

A statement on this occasion was made by the White House National Security Council's Strategic Communications Coordinator, John Kirby.

He drew attention to the fact that due to new restrictive measures, the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be forced to make difficult choices and lose billions of dollars every month.

(New sanctions — ed.) are putting significant pressure on the Russian economy, which will increasingly force the Russian leadership to make difficult choices. John Kirby Coordinator for Strategic Communications, National Security Council, White House

According to a representative of Joe Biden's team, the sanctions announced in November 2024 against Russian banks with international ties, including Gazprombank, were a powerful blow to Russia's energy sector.

"We believe this should increase pressure (on Russia) and contribute to the already bleak economic outlook for 2025 and beyond for Mr. Putin and his wartime economy," said John Kirby.

Large-scale sanctions against Russian oil — what is known

On January 10, official Washington announced new restrictions that are hitting the Russian oil refining industry.

This time, Russian oil giants Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, in particular, were hit by a powerful sanctions blow.

The US Treasury Department draws attention to the fact that they are resorting to large-scale measures to fulfill the G7 commitments to reduce Russian energy revenues.

Moreover, sanctions have been imposed on an unprecedented number of oil tankers, many of which are part of the "shadow fleet", opaque Russian oil traders, Russian oilfield service providers, and Russian energy officials.