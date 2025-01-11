Russia could lose up to 20% of oil exports
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russia could lose up to 20% of oil exports

Russia is already assessing the future consequences of US sanctions
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Against the backdrop of new powerful American sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia may lose up to 20% of its oil exports.

Points of attention

  • The Russian oil and gas sectors will be hit by American sanctions.
  • Economists' forecasts indicate a reduction in the aggressor country's revenue and problems with increasing discounts on oil and petroleum products.
  • John Kirby emphasized that sanctions are putting pressure on the Russian economy, which will force the Kremlin to make difficult choices.

Russia is already assessing the future consequences of US sanctions

According to forecasts by Russian economists, the shutdown of their factories due to the latest US sanctions will not have a major impact on global markets, but will significantly reduce the revenue of the aggressor country.

This time, the Russian oil and gas sector will come under attack from Washington.

As mentioned earlier, several dozen structures of Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz were included in the sanctions list.

Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz have accounted for up to 20% of Russian oil exports in recent months. Surgutneftegaz shipped about 1.9-2.2 million tons per month, Gazprom Neft — 1.6-1.8 million tons.

According to Russian economists, Moscow needs to prepare for problems with increasing discounts on oil and petroleum products, increasing freight rates due to a shortage of "clean" tankers, as well as with payment.

What was the forecast announced in the USA?

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council's Strategic Communications Coordinator, warned that amid new American sanctions, official Moscow will be forced to make difficult choices and lose billions of dollars every month.

According to him, the restrictions are creating significant pressure on the Russian economy, which will increasingly force the Russian leadership to make difficult choices.

John Kirby also added that the sanctions imposed last fall against Russian banks with international ties, including Gazprombank, were a powerful blow to Russia's energy sector.

"We believe this should increase pressure (on Russia) and contribute to the already bleak economic outlook for 2025 and beyond for Mr. Putin and his wartime economy," said John Kirby.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sanctions against Russia may be lifted. Panic is growing again in the EU
You can expect anything from Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has imposed large-scale sanctions against the Russian oil industry — who is on the lists?
treasury.gov
Russian oil
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain imposes sanctions against two Russian oil giants for the first time
Government of Great Britain
Surgutneftegaz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?