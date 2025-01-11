Russia could lose up to 20% of oil exports

Against the backdrop of new powerful American sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia may lose up to 20% of its oil exports.

Russia is already assessing the future consequences of US sanctions

According to forecasts by Russian economists, the shutdown of their factories due to the latest US sanctions will not have a major impact on global markets, but will significantly reduce the revenue of the aggressor country.

This time, the Russian oil and gas sector will come under attack from Washington.

As mentioned earlier, several dozen structures of Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz were included in the sanctions list.

Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz have accounted for up to 20% of Russian oil exports in recent months. Surgutneftegaz shipped about 1.9-2.2 million tons per month, Gazprom Neft — 1.6-1.8 million tons. Share

According to Russian economists, Moscow needs to prepare for problems with increasing discounts on oil and petroleum products, increasing freight rates due to a shortage of "clean" tankers, as well as with payment.

What was the forecast announced in the USA?

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council's Strategic Communications Coordinator, warned that amid new American sanctions, official Moscow will be forced to make difficult choices and lose billions of dollars every month.

According to him, the restrictions are creating significant pressure on the Russian economy, which will increasingly force the Russian leadership to make difficult choices.

John Kirby also added that the sanctions imposed last fall against Russian banks with international ties, including Gazprombank, were a powerful blow to Russia's energy sector.