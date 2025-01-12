According to Donald Trump's national security advisor, Congressman Mike Volz, Ukraine should lower the mobilization age to stop Russian invaders.

What does Volz offer Ukraine?

According to Donald Trump's advisor, the important thing the new administration wants to see is real stabilization on the front.

Michael Waltz emphasized that it is primarily a question of manpower.

Against this background, he began to cynically complain that in Ukraine, conscription begins at the age of 26 (actually, 25 — ed.), not 18.

I think a lot of people don't understand that they can recruit hundreds of thousands of new soldiers. We hear about morale problems, about problems on the front. Listen, if Ukrainians are asking the whole world to go all-in for democracy (to risk everything — ed.), they need to go all-in for democracy too. Michael Waltz Donald Trump's National Security Advisor

The congressman believes that lowering the mobilization age is necessary to stabilize the front line so that some kind of agreement can be reached.

Trump is already preparing for a meeting with Putin

According to the future US president, his preparations for negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have already begun.

Donald Trump points out that it was Putin who first expressed a desire to meet.

While the Republican leader has not revealed a specific date for the talks, he has nevertheless made it clear that all points are already being discussed.

"He wants to meet, and we're preparing for it... President Putin wants to meet. He's even said it publicly, and we have to end this war," Trump added, referring to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. Share

As mentioned earlier, negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump took place on December 7, 2024.