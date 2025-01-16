During 2024, the aggressor country Russia spent almost a quarter of the available reserves from the National Welfare Fund to support the economy.

Russia is rapidly depleting its financial reserves amid a criminal war against Ukraine

According to the Ministry of Finance of the aggressor country, in 2024 the National Welfare Fund remained virtually unchanged, amounting to about $120 billion.

However, liquid funds and investment stocks decreased by 24% to $37 billion compared to the beginning of 2024.

This is 57% less than the $87 billion that the aggressor country had at the beginning of 2022 before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the fact that revenues from oil and gas sales exceeded the Russian government's forecasts in 2024, the aggressor country's Ministry of Finance spent $13 billion to cover the state budget deficit.

Ruble

The reserves were also spent on measures to support the Russian economy in the face of large-scale sanctions imposed by the US and its allies, and on financing large infrastructure projects.

According to Bloomberg estimates, the value of the fund's holdings in bonds issued to finance such projects increased by 50% last year, and has quadrupled since the beginning of 2022.

How the US can further crush Russia's economy

German energy analyst Tom O'Donnell draws attention to the fact that the energy empire of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been hit by a triple blow, and the new US President Donald Trump may even "bury" it.

The German analyst points out that the Russian energy sector has experienced a series of events that have harmed oil exports.

It is impossible to ignore the fact that after the US sanctions, the Kremlin's key trading allies, namely China and India, closed their ports to Russian tankers.

Tom O'Donnell points out that the tankers stuck at sea confirm the fact that the sanctions of January 10 have proven more effective than limiting oil prices.