Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does everything he can to present the Russian economy as "stable" and growing, but during the war against Ukraine, its condition has significantly deteriorated.

Putin is lying to Russians about the real state of affairs

As you know, recently the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation publicly admitted that inflation in the aggressor country reached 9.2-9.3%.

However, what is noteworthy is that he did not propose any solutions to this problem, but only lashed out with accusations at the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

Putin considers him guilty of improper regulation of interest rates.

What is important to understand is that the current rate has already reached 21%. Experts are now warning of its further increase to 23%.

According to American analysts, the dictator's attempts to shift responsibility onto officials confirm the latter's inability to recognize the impact of Western sanctions and economic pressure.

Ukraine's economy is currently stronger than Russia's

Putin claimed that Russia is able to "stand confidently on its own two feet" in terms of its economy, and noted that Russia remains one of the world's major food exporters, while forgetting to mention Russia's continued illegal export of stolen grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the ISW team emphasizes. Share

What is important to understand is that such statements are intended to distract Russians from real economic problems.

The authoritative publication The Economist draws attention to the fact that Ukraine, despite all the difficulties of the war, demonstrates stability that is unattainable for the Russian economy.

According to experts, the hryvnia exchange rate really remains stable, and Ukraine's GDP will grow by 4% in 2024, and by 4.3% in 2025.