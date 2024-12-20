Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does everything he can to present the Russian economy as "stable" and growing, but during the war against Ukraine, its condition has significantly deteriorated.
Points of attention
- Recent events indicate serious problems with inflation and interest rates in Russia.
- Experts point to the stability of the Ukrainian economy and its projected growth compared to Russia's.
Putin is lying to Russians about the real state of affairs
As you know, recently the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation publicly admitted that inflation in the aggressor country reached 9.2-9.3%.
However, what is noteworthy is that he did not propose any solutions to this problem, but only lashed out with accusations at the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.
Putin considers him guilty of improper regulation of interest rates.
What is important to understand is that the current rate has already reached 21%. Experts are now warning of its further increase to 23%.
According to American analysts, the dictator's attempts to shift responsibility onto officials confirm the latter's inability to recognize the impact of Western sanctions and economic pressure.
Ukraine's economy is currently stronger than Russia's
What is important to understand is that such statements are intended to distract Russians from real economic problems.
The authoritative publication The Economist draws attention to the fact that Ukraine, despite all the difficulties of the war, demonstrates stability that is unattainable for the Russian economy.
According to experts, the hryvnia exchange rate really remains stable, and Ukraine's GDP will grow by 4% in 2024, and by 4.3% in 2025.
