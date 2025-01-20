Russia launched over 140 drones over Ukraine. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of January 20, the Russian army carried out a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine, launching 141 drones of various types from five directions.

Air defense forces shot down almost a hundred Russian drones

According to the military, the attack began on January 19 at 7:00 PM and lasted until the morning.

The enemy used Shahed-type strike drones and other simulator drones launched from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

In addition, the Russian military launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile strike from the territory of the Kursk region on the Sumy region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, the shooting down of 93 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions was confirmed.

Another 47 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences), two of them flew back to Russia.

Russia shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region with Grad missiles

On the night of January 20, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol community with Grad multiple rocket launchers. The enemy also attacked the Marhanets and Pokrovska communities.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, an industrial enterprise, a gymnasium building, four multi-story buildings, and a power line were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

In addition, the head of the OVA reported that last night, units of the "East" Air Command destroyed four enemy drones over the region.