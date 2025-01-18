Ukrainian soldiers hit an oil depot and air defense systems in the Tula region of the Russian

On the night of January 18, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked the federal state institution “March 8” in the Tula region.

“Bavovna” in Russia on January 18 — what is known

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, petroleum products were also stored at the facility that came under attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

After the attack, a fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

What is important to understand is that the specified oil depot is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Moreover, it is known that Ukrainian strike drones targeted the Nebo-SVU radar station in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Also, the missile troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the Buk-M3 complex and the 9S32M radar station of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, which were located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. The extent of the damage is being clarified, the report says.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian defenders will strike such strikes until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against our country is completely stopped.

What is known about the attack on the Russian oil depot in the Kaluga region?

On the night of January 18, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully struck the Rosneft base.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that he is located in the settlement of Lyudinovo, Kaluga Region, Russia.

This oil depot is part of JSC Kaluganefteprodukt and is a logistics center that supplies units of the Russian Armed Forces that are directly participating in the war against Ukraine.

After a powerful impact, a fire broke out on the territory of the base.

In addition, it is emphasized that more detailed information regarding the results of the combat operation is being clarified.

Destruction of such facilities creates serious logistical problems for the army of the Russian aggressor. What will happen next... Glory to Ukraine! Share