Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, an artillery piece, an ammunition depot, and two electronic warfare/radar devices of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 26, 2025:

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/26/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 870,700 (+1,170) people,

tanks — 10,201 (+19) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,183 (+15) units,

artillery systems — 23,686 (+34) units,

air defense systems — 1,085 (+2) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 26,961 (+194) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 38,702 (+120) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, 98 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army carried out 92 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements and dropped 128 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,672 attacks, including 108 from multiple rocket launchers, and also engaged 3,439 kamikaze drones to destroy them.