Air defense forces neutralized 176 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine at 7:00 PM on February 25. This time, the enemy used 177 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

  • No significant negative consequences have been reported so far, despite the aggressive actions carried out by the Russian army.
  • The incident resulted in casualties, with one person killed and two injured during the drone attack on the Buchansky district of the Kyiv region.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 25-26 — first details

The enemy carried out an air attack from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 110 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 66 enemy drones have been lost in location. No negative consequences have been identified so far.

The Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Sumy regions came under enemy attack.

On February 26, one person was killed and two others were injured in a drone attack carried out by the Russian army in the Buchansky district of the Kyiv region.

