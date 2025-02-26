According to US leader Donald Trump, it is important to agree on a format for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine that will be acceptable to each side, even to the aggressor country Russia. The US president also stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had already deceived him during negotiations to end the war.
Points of attention
- The importance of seeking compromise and a mutually acceptable solution for all parties is emphasized by Trump in addressing the Ukraine crisis.
- Despite being deceived before, Trump remains confident that an agreement can be reached to provide necessary peace support in Ukraine.
Trump spoke about deception by Putin
What is important to understand is that the head of the White House previously claimed that dictator Vladimir Putin would not oppose European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential ceasefire.
Media representatives drew Trump's attention to the fact that official Moscow stated that the format of a mission that would include military personnel from European countries was unacceptable to it.
The US President admitted that Putin fooled him again.
Donald Trump believes that Ukraine will need "some form" of peace support in any case.
