End of the war. Latvia warned about Putin's plan

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will do everything possible to achieve during peace talks what he failed to achieve on the battlefield in the war against Ukraine, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said.

Putin has not given up on his goals in Ukraine

According to the diplomat, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin still hopes to weaken the United States and regain control over Ukraine.

Therefore, it is important to clearly remember this perspective in any agreement we discuss or conclude, — emphasized Baiba Brazhe. Share

Despite the fact that only US and Russian officials participated in last week's talks in Saudi Arabia, "Europe is included" in the peace discussions.

The Latvian Foreign Minister officially confirmed that this is happening thanks to constant communication with both Ukrainians and Americans.

In addition, Braje publicly called on NATO countries to be prepared for any future aggression from Russia.