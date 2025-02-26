End of the war. Latvia warned about Putin's plan

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will do everything possible to achieve during peace talks what he failed to achieve on the battlefield in the war against Ukraine, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said.
Points of attention
- Despite limited participation in recent peace talks, constant communication ensures Europe's inclusion in discussions regarding the Ukraine conflict.
- The focus is on maintaining military potential and political will to address the ongoing threats posed by Putin's ambitions.
Putin has not given up on his goals in Ukraine
According to the diplomat, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin still hopes to weaken the United States and regain control over Ukraine.
Despite the fact that only US and Russian officials participated in last week's talks in Saudi Arabia, "Europe is included" in the peace discussions.
The Latvian Foreign Minister officially confirmed that this is happening thanks to constant communication with both Ukrainians and Americans.
In addition, Braje publicly called on NATO countries to be prepared for any future aggression from Russia.
According to the diplomat, their attention is currently focused on deterrence — early warning, rapid response, military potential, and political will.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-