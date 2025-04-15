The General Staff of the AFU announced Russia's revenge for the attack on Sumy

On April 15, it became known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the anti-aircraft missile system of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in the Kursk region, which on Palm Sunday launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy and killed 35 people.
Points of attention
- Combat work on important military facilities of the Russian invaders will continue until the armed aggression against Ukraine is stopped.
- The ongoing efforts aim to protect civilians and hold accountable those responsible for war crimes against the people of Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers took revenge for the terrorist attack in Sumy
Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as other units of the Ukrainian army were involved in the new important operation.
They carried out a successful and powerful attack on a number of facilities in the Kursk region associated with war criminals involved in the missile strike on the city of Sumy on April 13, 2025, and other war crimes against the people of Ukraine.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that every Russian military unit, subdivision and their servicemen who shell peaceful cities and civilians of Ukraine will be identified and will definitely receive retribution.
What is important to understand is that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced Russia's revenge for the terrorist attack in Sumy back on April 13.
