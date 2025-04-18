Trump was embarrassed in the Czech Republic after a sharp change in position on Ukraine
The Czech Republic stood up for Ukraine
Czech politicians have reacted to a loud statement by US Secretary of State Mark Rubio, who began to claim that US President Donald Trump's team may abandon efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine if it realizes that this is an unrealistic task.

Points of attention

  • The Czech Republic vows to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russian attacks and emphasizes the importance of upholding international order.
  • European Parliament member Jan Farsky criticizes Trump's focus on Ukraine as merely business and resources, neglecting the human lives and global stability at stake.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky does not hide his indignation.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine agreed to the Trump team's ceasefire proposal a month ago.

However, the aggressor country Russia continues to carry out terrorist attacks in peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine.

As the diplomat noted, European leaders are currently preparing for all possible scenarios, including a peaceful settlement.

But until then, we will continue to support Ukraine so that it can protect itself from Russian terror," Lipavsky emphasized.

He also added that the Russians think they can still achieve their goals in Ukraine.

Member of the European Parliament Jan Farsky also made a statement on this issue.

"From the very beginning, it seems that Trump is not interested in Ukraine. And he has never been interested in it. Neither the lives of Ukrainians, nor the maintenance of international order," the European politician emphasized.

According to Farsky, Trump sees Ukraine as business and resources for the United States.

