Czech politicians have reacted to a loud statement by US Secretary of State Mark Rubio, who began to claim that US President Donald Trump's team may abandon efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine if it realizes that this is an unrealistic task.

The Czech Republic stood up for Ukraine

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky does not hide his indignation.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine agreed to the Trump team's ceasefire proposal a month ago.

However, the aggressor country Russia continues to carry out terrorist attacks in peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine.

As the diplomat noted, European leaders are currently preparing for all possible scenarios, including a peaceful settlement.

But until then, we will continue to support Ukraine so that it can protect itself from Russian terror," Lipavsky emphasized. Share

He also added that the Russians think they can still achieve their goals in Ukraine.

Member of the European Parliament Jan Farsky also made a statement on this issue.

"From the very beginning, it seems that Trump is not interested in Ukraine. And he has never been interested in it. Neither the lives of Ukrainians, nor the maintenance of international order," the European politician emphasized. Share

According to Farsky, Trump sees Ukraine as business and resources for the United States.