Czech politicians have reacted to a loud statement by US Secretary of State Mark Rubio, who began to claim that US President Donald Trump's team may abandon efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine if it realizes that this is an unrealistic task.
Points of attention
- The Czech Republic vows to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russian attacks and emphasizes the importance of upholding international order.
- European Parliament member Jan Farsky criticizes Trump's focus on Ukraine as merely business and resources, neglecting the human lives and global stability at stake.
The Czech Republic stood up for Ukraine
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky does not hide his indignation.
He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine agreed to the Trump team's ceasefire proposal a month ago.
However, the aggressor country Russia continues to carry out terrorist attacks in peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine.
As the diplomat noted, European leaders are currently preparing for all possible scenarios, including a peaceful settlement.
He also added that the Russians think they can still achieve their goals in Ukraine.
Member of the European Parliament Jan Farsky also made a statement on this issue.
According to Farsky, Trump sees Ukraine as business and resources for the United States.
