Vance hinted at progress in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia

As reported by US Vice President J.D. Vance, the team of American leader Donald Trump is optimistic and believes that they will be able to put an end to Russia's "very brutal war" against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The talks come in the wake of recent meetings between US and Italian leaders, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in resolving conflicts.
- Vance's statements follow US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks, indicating that Trump's administration will not pursue a peace agreement without clear indications of its feasibility.
Negotiations to end the war are ongoing
Vance made the statement on the eve of a meeting with the Italian Prime Minister in Rome.
What is important to understand is that their talks will take place less than 24 hours after the leaders of Italy and the United States held a meeting in Washington.
Given the fact that negotiations are ongoing, Vance stressed that he is not going to get ahead of them.
What is important to understand is that Vance's statement came a few hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that Donald Trump would abandon attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine unless there were clear signs that it was possible.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-