Vance hinted at progress in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia

As reported by US Vice President J.D. Vance, the team of American leader Donald Trump is optimistic and believes that they will be able to put an end to Russia's "very brutal war" against Ukraine.

Negotiations to end the war are ongoing

Vance made the statement on the eve of a meeting with the Italian Prime Minister in Rome.

What is important to understand is that their talks will take place less than 24 hours after the leaders of Italy and the United States held a meeting in Washington.

I want to update the Prime Minister on some of the talks between Russia and Ukraine... even in the last 24 hours, we think we have some interesting things to report. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

Given the fact that negotiations are ongoing, Vance stressed that he is not going to get ahead of them.

But we are optimistic and hope that we can put an end to this war, this very brutal war," the US Vice President emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that Vance's statement came a few hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that Donald Trump would abandon attempts to conclude a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine unless there were clear signs that it was possible.