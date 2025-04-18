Russia's ceasefire against Ukraine. Kremlin denies Trump's statement
Russia's ceasefire against Ukraine. Kremlin denies Trump's statement

How the Kremlin reacted to Trump's words
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump said that in the coming days, the aggressor country Russia will submit to the White House a response to the proposal for a "ceasefire" against Ukraine. Official Moscow has already reacted to these words of the American leader.

  • The Kremlin remains open to dialogue regarding the conflict resolution in Ukraine, but Putin has not scheduled talks with Trump until the end of the week, as stated by Peskov.
  • The negotiations between Russia and the US regarding Ukraine are portrayed as intricate, with the Kremlin emphasizing the importance of ensuring its own interests while seeking a resolution to the conflict.

How the Kremlin reacted to Trump's words

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no talks planned with Trump until the end of the week.

Despite this, Peskov added that the contacts established with the American side, they say, make it possible to quickly coordinate a telephone conversation, if necessary:

Against this background, the Kremlin spokesman complained that contacts on this issue are quite complicated, because the topic of the Ukrainian settlement is “not simple.”

Russia seeks to resolve this conflict, to ensure its own interests, and is open to dialogue, we are continuing this topic.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

In addition, Putin's representative cynically noted that the temporary moratorium on attacks on energy infrastructure indicates "some progress," but immediately stated that Putin had not given instructions to extend it.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin is not negotiating his future fate.

