The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front
Ukraine
The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 23, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery pieces, an air defense weapon, and a command post of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Enemy's use of kamikaze drones and multiple rocket launcher systems to strike indicates the intensification of attacks on Ukrainian units.
  • The continuous clashes and losses signify the persistence of the conflict, with both sides actively engaged in military operations.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 23, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/23/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 944,270 (+1,210) people,

  • tanks — 10,691 (+8) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,307 (+11) units,

  • artillery systems — 26,774 (+85) units,

  • MLRS — 1,368 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,141 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,526 (+138) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 45,621 (+163) units,

  • special equipment — 3,860 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that on April 23, the Russian army carried out 125 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 242 CABs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy carried out 6,019 attacks, including 150 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used about 2,800 kamikaze drones to strike.

Russia's ceasefire against Ukraine. Kremlin denies Trump's statement
How the Kremlin reacted to Trump's words
Vance hinted at progress in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia
Negotiations to end the war are ongoing
Russian army kills 7 people in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russia continues to kill civilians

