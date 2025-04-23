The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery pieces, an air defense weapon, and a command post of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 23, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/23/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 944,270 (+1,210) people,

tanks — 10,691 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,307 (+11) units,

artillery systems — 26,774 (+85) units,

MLRS — 1,368 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,141 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,526 (+138) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 45,621 (+163) units,

special equipment — 3,860 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that on April 23, the Russian army carried out 125 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 242 CABs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy carried out 6,019 attacks, including 150 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used about 2,800 kamikaze drones to strike.