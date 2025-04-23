Ukraine-US talks in London — what is known so far

As Axios learned, the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in London on April 23 would like to discuss a 30-day ceasefire with US leader Donald Trump's team.

What can Ukraine and the US agree on?

According to a journalist insider, over the past 24 hours, there have been signs from the Ukrainian delegation that it wants to discuss a 30-day ceasefire during meetings on Wednesday in London, rather than the details of Trump's new peace plan.

Another anonymous media source said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team considers the US "peace proposal" to be very biased against Russia.

"The proposal very clearly states what tangible benefits Russia will receive, but only vaguely and in general terms states what Ukraine will receive," a Ukrainian insider emphasized to journalists.

According to media reports, Trump's new plan allegedly involves "de jure" recognition by the United States of Russia's annexation of Crimea and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.