Ukraine-US talks in London — what is known so far
Ukraine-US talks in London — what is known so far

What can Ukraine and the US agree on?
Source:  Axios

As Axios learned, the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in London on April 23 would like to discuss a 30-day ceasefire with US leader Donald Trump's team.

  • As discussions progress, it remains to be seen what common ground Ukraine and the US can find amidst differing perspectives and interests.
  • The talks stem from recent high-level interactions, including meetings between Trump's envoy and Russian leadership, shaping the current negotiation dynamics.

What can Ukraine and the US agree on?

According to a journalist insider, over the past 24 hours, there have been signs from the Ukrainian delegation that it wants to discuss a 30-day ceasefire during meetings on Wednesday in London, rather than the details of Trump's new peace plan.

Another anonymous media source said that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team considers the US "peace proposal" to be very biased against Russia.

"The proposal very clearly states what tangible benefits Russia will receive, but only vaguely and in general terms states what Ukraine will receive," a Ukrainian insider emphasized to journalists.

According to media reports, Trump's new plan allegedly involves "de jure" recognition by the United States of Russia's annexation of Crimea and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.

It was created after Trump envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a more than four-hour meeting last week.

