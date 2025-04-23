Russian attack on Marganets — 9 dead and 30 wounded

At least 9 people were killed and 30 others were injured in Russian kamikaze and FPV drone strikes on the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the morning of April 23.
Russians hit a bus in Marganka with a drone
Initially, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported 7 dead and 6 more injured.
However, at 08:30, Serhiy Lysak clarified that the number of victims of the Russian strike had increased to 9.
According to him, the enemy attacked a bus carrying employees of the enterprise with a kamikaze drone.
The State Emergency Service emphasized that the bus was hit by a Russian FPV drone. Rescuers also released photos from the scene of the impact.
In addition, it was indicated that an agricultural enterprise was burning due to a Russian attack and 2 people were injured in the Synelnyk district.
