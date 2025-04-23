Russian attack on Marganets — 9 dead and 30 wounded

At least 9 people were killed and 30 others were injured in Russian kamikaze and FPV drone strikes on the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the morning of April 23.

Russians hit a bus in Marganka with a drone

Initially, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported 7 dead and 6 more injured.

The aggressor struck a suicide drone in Manganets. According to preliminary information, 7 people were killed. Another 6 were injured. We are clarifying the information, he said. Share

However, at 08:30, Serhiy Lysak clarified that the number of victims of the Russian strike had increased to 9.

The enemy attack took 9 lives. Condolences to the family and friends. The number of victims is constantly growing. According to current information, there are 30 of them Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to him, the enemy attacked a bus carrying employees of the enterprise with a kamikaze drone.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that the bus was hit by a Russian FPV drone. Rescuers also released photos from the scene of the impact.