The British Foreign Office has officially confirmed that peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine at the ministerial level, which were supposed to take place on April 23 in London, will not take place.

What is known about the cancellation of peace talks?

Journalists drew attention to a new statement from the British Foreign Office.

"Today's meeting of foreign ministers on peace talks in Ukraine is postponed. Official-level talks will continue, but they will be closed to the media," the statement said.

What is important to understand is that the heads of diplomatic missions of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine were to participate in the new round of negotiations.

According to journalists, the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, refused to fly to London because Ukraine did not want to recognize Crimea as Russian.

At around 11:45, the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced his arrival in London.

According to him, together with the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga, they will meet with American and European allies.

We will discuss ways to achieve a complete and unconditional ceasefire. From Jeddah to London, our goal remains the same: a commitment to a lasting and just peace. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Tetyana Troshchynska, Doctor of Public Administration at the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, reacted to the latest events:

Over the past 3 days, I have read so many comments here from shady but completely real types, ordinary people, as they say, who screamed that we should agree and give up Crimea, because it is "finally peace." And then you go to the profile, and half of them are TCC fighters and spreaders of "atrocities." How to put it more accurately. No, Trump will not save from mobilization.

Ukrainian journalist and editor Oleksandr Kramarenko also commented.

He drew attention to the fact that the level of the meeting in London was sharply lowered due to Rubio's refusal to participate in it.

But the Ukrainian delegation's trip there is still appropriate — we have to get the ball rolling on Trump's side in time. That's the way. Share