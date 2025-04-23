Ministerial peace talks on Ukraine in London cancelled

The British Foreign Office has officially confirmed that peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine at the ministerial level, which were supposed to take place on April 23 in London, will not take place.
- The shift to closed talks raises questions about the future of peace negotiations and the involvement of major diplomatic players like the US, UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine.
- Public figures in Ukraine have expressed a range of reactions to the cancellation, highlighting the complexity and sensitivity of the peace process.
What is known about the cancellation of peace talks?
Journalists drew attention to a new statement from the British Foreign Office.
What is important to understand is that the heads of diplomatic missions of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine were to participate in the new round of negotiations.
According to journalists, the head of American diplomacy, Marco Rubio, refused to fly to London because Ukraine did not want to recognize Crimea as Russian.
At around 11:45, the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced his arrival in London.
According to him, together with the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga, they will meet with American and European allies.
Tetyana Troshchynska, Doctor of Public Administration at the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine, reacted to the latest events:
Ukrainian journalist and editor Oleksandr Kramarenko also commented.
He drew attention to the fact that the level of the meeting in London was sharply lowered due to Rubio's refusal to participate in it.
