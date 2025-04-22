What does Putin and Kabaeva's 10-year-old son look like — photos

The opposition Russian Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU" has published a photo showing 10-year-old Ivan Putin - the son of dictator Vladimir Putin and gymnast Alina Kabaeva.

What is known about Putin's son?

The Cheka-OGPU has obtained a photo of the most secretive and, probably, the loneliest boy in Russia. This is Ivan Vladimirovich Putin. He hardly communicates with other children, spending all his time with guards, governesses, and teachers — he leads the life of the heir to Tutti (a character from the fairy tale "The Three Fat Men" — ed.), the post says. Share

According to representatives of the opposition Telegram channel, until the fall of 2023, Ivan could still be seen at public events.

It was during these times that these photos were taken. However, later these "public appearances" simply stopped.

Back in 2024, it became known that Putin and Kabaeva may have two children together: Ivan and Vladimir.

They are isolated from the public and live in Valdai.

By the way, from his marriage to his first wife Lyudmila, the Russian dictator has two adult daughters: Maria Vorontsova and Kateryna Tikhonova.