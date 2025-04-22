What does Putin and Kabaeva's 10-year-old son look like — photos

The opposition Russian Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU" has published a photo showing 10-year-old Ivan Putin - the son of dictator Vladimir Putin and gymnast Alina Kabaeva.
- Despite a few public appearances until 2023, Ivan Putin and his brother Vladimir are mostly hidden from the public and reside in Valdai.
- In addition to his children with Alina Kabaeva, Vladimir Putin has two adult daughters from his previous marriage.
What is known about Putin's son?
According to representatives of the opposition Telegram channel, until the fall of 2023, Ivan could still be seen at public events.
It was during these times that these photos were taken. However, later these "public appearances" simply stopped.
Back in 2024, it became known that Putin and Kabaeva may have two children together: Ivan and Vladimir.
They are isolated from the public and live in Valdai.
By the way, from his marriage to his first wife Lyudmila, the Russian dictator has two adult daughters: Maria Vorontsova and Kateryna Tikhonova.
