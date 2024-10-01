Biden and Harris convened an urgent meeting amid Iran's attack on Israel

On the evening of October 1, American leader Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are holding an urgent meeting with a team of national security officials.
Points of attention
- Joe Biden and Kamala Harris decide how to act in light of recent events.
- Iran launched about 400 missiles in the direction of Israel, targeting Mossad headquarters and military bases.
- The US and Israel have activated defense systems to protect civilians and important facilities.
The United States promptly responded to Iran's actions
This was reported by the senior deputy spokeswoman of the White House, Emily Simmons.
She officially confirmed that the situation with the mass attack of Iranian ballistic missiles on Israel will be discussed during the meeting.
According to the head of the White House himself, he and Harris have already held an urgent meeting with the national security team "to discuss Iran's plans to launch an imminent missile attack on Israel.
Iran attacks Israel with hundreds of missiles
In the evening of October 1, it became known that Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel.
The command of the Israel Defense Forces appealed to the civilian population and ordered them to remain vigilant and strictly follow all its instructions.
As of now, air alert signals are sounding in different parts of the country.
At first, the journalists announced that Iran plans to launch 240-250 missiles in two waves at four targets in Israel.
However, it later became known that Tehran had already launched about 400 missiles.
The main targets for Iran are Mossad headquarters and three Israeli air bases.
According to insiders, Tel Aviv did not plan to launch a pre-emptive strike, but intends to attack the enemy in response to its airstrikes.
In addition, it is emphasized that the US and Israel have activated all defense systems to protect the civilian population and all important facilities.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-