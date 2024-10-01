Iran plans to attack Israel within hours — AXIOS

The publication AXIOS, citing a high-ranking official of the White House, reports that Iran is preparing for an imminent attack on Israel.

Iran is preparing an attack on Israel

It is worth noting that information about the upcoming attack was also received by journalists of The New York Times.

According to their data, it may begin within the next 12 hours.

The publication also indicates that Tehran plans to strike Israel with ballistic missiles. In addition, Iran also wants to use many drones.

The target of the new Iranian attack will be three military air bases, as well as the intelligence headquarters north of Tel Aviv, which has already been evacuated.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that any attack will significantly increase the risk of an all-out war between Israel and Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.

For years, the two countries have waged a shadow war, with Iran seeking to destroy Israel and Israel seeking to blunt Iran's regional influence, destroy its nuclear program and overthrow its government. Now they are getting closer to a direct confrontation, the NYT writes. Share

In addition, the US Embassy in Israel is said to have put its staff on high alert, ordering them to return home and prepare for bomb shelters.

Official Tel Aviv said that it is ready to repel an attack from Iran.

Israel was able to eliminate one of the most famous terrorists

On September 28, the Israeli army announced that it was able to successfully destroy the leader of "Hezbollah" Hassan Nasrallah.

What is important to understand is that this happened as a result of an airstrike on Beirut.

The IDF notes that Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah and one of its founders, was killed along with Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.