Iran plans to attack Israel within hours — AXIOS
Category
World
Publication date

Iran plans to attack Israel within hours — AXIOS

Iran is preparing an attack on Israel
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

The publication AXIOS, citing a high-ranking official of the White House, reports that Iran is preparing for an imminent attack on Israel.

Points of attention

  • Iran wants to use ballistics and drones to attack Israel.
  • Journalists speculate that this could lead to an all-out war in the Middle East.
  • Iran and Israel have been waging a shadow war for several years, but the conflict is now approaching direct confrontation.

Iran is preparing an attack on Israel

It is worth noting that information about the upcoming attack was also received by journalists of The New York Times.

According to their data, it may begin within the next 12 hours.

The publication also indicates that Tehran plans to strike Israel with ballistic missiles. In addition, Iran also wants to use many drones.

The target of the new Iranian attack will be three military air bases, as well as the intelligence headquarters north of Tel Aviv, which has already been evacuated.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that any attack will significantly increase the risk of an all-out war between Israel and Iran and its proxies in the Middle East.

For years, the two countries have waged a shadow war, with Iran seeking to destroy Israel and Israel seeking to blunt Iran's regional influence, destroy its nuclear program and overthrow its government. Now they are getting closer to a direct confrontation, the NYT writes.

In addition, the US Embassy in Israel is said to have put its staff on high alert, ordering them to return home and prepare for bomb shelters.

Official Tel Aviv said that it is ready to repel an attack from Iran.

Israel was able to eliminate one of the most famous terrorists

On September 28, the Israeli army announced that it was able to successfully destroy the leader of "Hezbollah" Hassan Nasrallah.

What is important to understand is that this happened as a result of an airstrike on Beirut.

The IDF notes that Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah and one of its founders, was killed along with Ali Karki, the commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.

After receiving accurate intelligence from the IDF and Israeli security services, we confirm that the IDF fighter jets launched a targeted strike against the central headquarters of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which was located underground under a residential building in the Dahiye district of Beirut.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel carried out a large-scale airstrike on the headquarters of Hezbollah militants in Beirut
Beirut
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon this week
Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon this week
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
For about 20 years, Israel has been preparing to eliminate the leader of the Hezbollah fighters, Nasrallah
Nasrallah

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?