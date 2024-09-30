Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon this week

Israeli special forces are carrying out targeted raids in southern Lebanon, gathering intelligence and conducting reconnaissance operations in preparation for a possible ground invasion. It can start already this week.

What is known about Israel's plans

According to the sources, during the operations, Israeli fighters infiltrate the tunnels of Hezbollah fighters along the border between Lebanon and Israel. These raids have been conducted both recently and over several months.

Such actions are part of Israel's strategy aimed at weakening Hezbollah's military forces on the Lebanese border. However, the timing of ground operations may change under pressure from the US, which is trying to prevent a large-scale invasion.

The exact plans of Israel remain unknown, and it is not yet clear how long they will hold the territory or whether the raids will be part of a wider offensive, the newspaper writes.

A former senior Israeli army official, Amir Avivi, said a ground invasion was inevitable and that the current operations were preparations.

He also noted that the IDF is actively preparing for potential ground operations by deploying special units.

What preceded it

The Washington Post, citing informed sources, reported that US officials do not advise Israel to conduct a ground operation in Lebanon.

On September 27, the Israel Defense Forces announced a mission to strike the headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut. According to an IDF spokesman, the headquarters was located under civilian buildings in the suburb of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

On September 28, the IDF announced the elimination of a high-ranking Hezbollah official, Nabil Kauk, as a result of an airstrike in Beirut.

On the same day, it was announced that the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, who served as the organization's secretary general for 32 years, had been killed.

According to the latest data, the strike was carried out at a time when the Hezbollah high command was directing from the headquarters and carrying out terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel.