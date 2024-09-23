Israel sends messages to the phones of Lebanese residents. What is it about?

Residents of Lebanon began to receive audio and text messages from Israel en masse on September 23. Civilians are advised to evacuate and are warned of another attack on the facilities of the terrorist group "Hezbollah".

Israel sends text messages to the Lebanese

Residents of southern Lebanon received warnings on their phones.

The Lebanese were warned of the danger and advised to avoid places where there are Hezbollah facilities. There was also advice to evacuate if there are militants in the settlement.

Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makari said he had also received such a warning. He called it part of a psychological war waged by Israel.

The state telecommunications company Ogero said that all messages from Israel are being blocked. However, Jerusalem circumvents the restrictions by using "friendly country" codes.

Israel attacks targets of the terrorist group "Hezbollah"

The IDF has launched a new phase of the war against the terrorist group, and is bombing the military facilities of the militants in southern Lebanon, the eastern part of the Bekaa Valley and the north, near Syria.

Another aggravation began after the events of September 17-18, when Hezbollah fighters' communications devices began to explode.

Later, Israel attacked the group's military facilities, including missile launchers with rockets. Militants also responded with airstrikes.

The IDF announced that it will destroy only the facilities of the terrorist group "Hezbollah". More than 300 targets have already been attacked.