In response to a rocket attack by Hezbollah militants, Israel struck Beirut

The Hezbollah terrorist group fired more than 150 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel on September 20. The IDF responded by striking Beirut, killing one of the terrorist commanders.

Israel attacked Hezbollah fighters in Beirut

At first, the IDF said that about 60 rockets were fired from the territory of Lebanon into northern Israel, as a result of which sirens went off in Safed and many other settlements in the Galilee.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, some rockets were intercepted.

Meanwhile, a new shelling was launched from Lebanon, as a result of which sirens went off in the northern part of the Golan Heights.

Recently, another 70 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

Another 20 rockets were recently fired from the territory of Lebanon towards Mount Meron in the north of Israel.

So far, Hezbollah has fired more than 150 rockets at northern Israel.

Later, the IDF reported that the Israeli army retaliated by shelling Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

The IDF launched a targeted strike on Beirut. At the moment, there are no changes in the defense instructions of the Command of the Army of the Far North. We will notify you of any changes. Details later.

According to sources cited by The Times of Israel, members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit were killed along with the group's top commander, Ibrahim Akil, in an Israeli strike in Beirut.

Israel destroyed 30 Hezbollah missile systems

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked three dozen missile systems of the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon. Together with them, approximately 150 missiles were destroyed.

Another escalation between Jerusalem and the Iranian proxy led to heavy shelling of military facilities on the territory of Lebanon.

The IDF Air Force struck 30 Hezbollah rocket launchers and about 150 rockets ready to be launched at Israel in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army also shelled the terrorist group's ammunition depot.