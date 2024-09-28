Watch: Israel announced the elimination of the leader of "Hezbollah"

On September 28, the IDF officially confirmed that it was able to destroy the leader of "Hezbollah" Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on Beirut.
- Nasrallah was the Secretary General of Hezbollah for 32 years.
- He organized terrorist attacks in different countries.
- Israel also successfully destroyed other influential Hezbollah commanders, including Ali Karki.
According to the Israeli military, Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah and one of its founders, was killed along with Ali Karki, commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.
According to the latest data, the strike was carried out at a time when the Hezbollah high command was directing from the headquarters and carrying out terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel.
What is important to know about the leader of "Hezbollah" Hassan Nasrallah
What is important to understand is that Nasrallah was the Secretary General of Hezbollah for 32 years.
In his area of responsibility was the leadership and execution of terrorist attacks in different parts of the world, during which civilians were killed.
In addition, it is emphasized that Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and strategic leader of the organization.
The terrorist organization Hezbollah joined Hamas in the war against Israel on October 8.
