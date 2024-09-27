Israel carried out a large-scale airstrike on the headquarters of Hezbollah militants in Beirut
Israel carried out a large-scale airstrike on the headquarters of Hezbollah militants in Beirut

Beirut
Source:  The Times of Israel

On September 27, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli Air Force struck the main headquarters of Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Israel attacked the headquarters of Hezbollah in Lebanon

Hagari noted that the headquarters was built under civilian buildings in the suburb of Dahiya, a known Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.

According to sources in Lebanon's security agencies, the Israeli attack was aimed at an area where high-ranking Hezbollah officials are usually based.

According to the al-Manar TV channel, which belongs to Hezbollah, as a result of numerous strikes, four buildings were destroyed and there are victims.

Israel is currently investigating whether Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was at the terrorist group's headquarters in Beirut at the time of the Israeli Air Force strike.

Leader of Hezbollah fighters Nasrallah

A source close to the group denied Nasrallah was killed or injured, saying he was "fine".

According to an official familiar with the details, the US was notified of the impending strike in Beirut minutes before it was launched.

As an unnamed Israeli official said, during the attack on the headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, Israel tried to destroy Nasrallah.

According to a CNN correspondent, the Israeli military is working to verify whether he was killed in the strike.

Israel sends text messages to the Lebanese

Residents of southern Lebanon received warnings on their phones.

The Lebanese were warned of the danger and advised to avoid places where there are Hezbollah facilities. There was also advice to evacuate if there are militants in the settlement.

Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makari said he had also received such a warning. He called it part of a psychological war waged by Israel.



