It's not just a weapon. Zelenskyi reported on changes at the front

On October 13, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the DPRK is not only transferring weapons to Russia, but also sending personnel to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.

North Korean soldiers are already dying on the Ukrainian front

According to the Ukrainian leader, he and his team received data that the aggressor country is strengthening its cooperation with various authoritarian regimes, primarily with North Korea.

It is not just about the transfer of weapons. It is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupying military forces. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to him, under such conditions, Ukraine's relations with its allies need development, and the front needs more support.

When we talk about greater range for Ukraine and more decisive supply for our forces, it is not just a list of military assets. This is about increasing pressure on the aggressor, which will be stronger for Russia than they can withstand. And this is about preventing a bigger war, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

The Russian Federation continues to involve North Korea in the war against Ukraine

According to American analysts, North Korean soldiers are currently operating in the occupied Donetsk region.

Currently, it is not yet known what scale of the North Korean grouping of troops Russia can deploy on the front line or transfer to the Kursk region.

But these scenarios may also contribute to Russia's efforts to attract additional forces to priority offensive operations in Ukraine and continue the culmination of the Russian offensive operation that began in the summer of 2024, ISW writes.

American analysts also voiced the assumption that the deployment of North Korean forces by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation may create opportunities for their use in Ukraine, depending on the quality, structure, placement and interoperability of the North Korean troops.