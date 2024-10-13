It's not just a weapon. Zelenskyi reported on changes at the front

On October 13, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the DPRK is not only transferring weapons to Russia, but also sending personnel to participate in hostilities against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Russia is drawing North Korea into the war against Ukraine more and more actively.
- Zelenskyi said that Ukraine's relations with its allies need development.
- The deployment of North Korean forces in the Donetsk region may lead to the strengthening of Russia's offensive operations in Ukraine.
North Korean soldiers are already dying on the Ukrainian front
According to the Ukrainian leader, he and his team received data that the aggressor country is strengthening its cooperation with various authoritarian regimes, primarily with North Korea.
According to him, under such conditions, Ukraine's relations with its allies need development, and the front needs more support.
The Russian Federation continues to involve North Korea in the war against Ukraine
According to American analysts, North Korean soldiers are currently operating in the occupied Donetsk region.
Currently, it is not yet known what scale of the North Korean grouping of troops Russia can deploy on the front line or transfer to the Kursk region.
American analysts also voiced the assumption that the deployment of North Korean forces by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation may create opportunities for their use in Ukraine, depending on the quality, structure, placement and interoperability of the North Korean troops.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-