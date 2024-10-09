Russia attacked the port in Odesa with ballistic missiles — there are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked the port in Odesa with ballistic missiles — there are dead and wounded

Олексій Кулеба
ballistic missiles
Читати українською

On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa: 6 people were killed and 8 were injured. A Panamanian-flagged civilian vessel was damaged.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a missile attack on the port of Odesa, causing 6 fatalities and 8 injuries.
  • Among the victims are Ukrainians who are currently receiving medical assistance, with 5 in serious condition.
  • This marks the third foreign ship attacked by Russia in the span of four days, emphasizing the escalating tensions in the region.
  • Efforts are being made by Ukrainian officials to provide necessary aid to the victims and address the consequences of the attack.
  • It is crucial to focus on strategies such as diplomacy, sanctions, and punishment for war crimes to prevent further attacks and ensure security in the region.

Russia attacked Odessa region with ballistics: there are victims

Five dead and nine injured — the consequences of another ballistic missile attack by Russian terrorists on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region. All victims are Ukrainians. Currently, they are receiving medical assistance, five are in serious condition.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba

During the attack, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama, the container ship Shui Spirit, was damaged. This is the third foreign ship attacked by Russia in the last four days.

Oleksiy Kuleba

Oleksiy Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine

Today, Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security. Therefore, it is important to stop the practice of this terror — with enough weapons, air defenses, diplomacy, sanctions and punishment for every war crime.

At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.

As a result of the enemy attack, unfortunately, six people died, eight were injured, four of them are in serious condition. All victims are citizens of Ukraine. Currently, they are provided with all the necessary assistance.

Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa port

On the evening of October 7, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa with ballistic missiles, as a result of which a Ukrainian citizen was killed and five foreigners were injured.

The enemy attacked Odessa with ballistic missiles. The aggressor's target was the port infrastructure. The enemy hit a Palau-flagged civilian vessel with a ballistic missile. A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, died. Five more foreign citizens were injured.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, announced this.

Four of the wounded are in a condition of medium severity, one is in a light condition. They are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones — fires broke out, there is a casualty
State Emergency Service
The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones — fires broke out, there is a casualty
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked the port of Odessa with ballistic missiles ― there are dead and wounded
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odesa port
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Odesa — 5 people were injured, a house was damaged
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
The Russian army attacked Odesa — 5 people were injured, a house was damaged

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?