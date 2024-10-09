Russia attacked the port in Odesa with ballistic missiles — there are dead and wounded

On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa: 6 people were killed and 8 were injured. A Panamanian-flagged civilian vessel was damaged.
Points of attention
- Russia launched a missile attack on the port of Odesa, causing 6 fatalities and 8 injuries.
- Among the victims are Ukrainians who are currently receiving medical assistance, with 5 in serious condition.
- This marks the third foreign ship attacked by Russia in the span of four days, emphasizing the escalating tensions in the region.
- Efforts are being made by Ukrainian officials to provide necessary aid to the victims and address the consequences of the attack.
- It is crucial to focus on strategies such as diplomacy, sanctions, and punishment for war crimes to prevent further attacks and ensure security in the region.
Russia attacked Odessa region with ballistics: there are victims
Five dead and nine injured — the consequences of another ballistic missile attack by Russian terrorists on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region. All victims are Ukrainians. Currently, they are receiving medical assistance, five are in serious condition.
This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba
At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.
As a result of the enemy attack, unfortunately, six people died, eight were injured, four of them are in serious condition. All victims are citizens of Ukraine. Currently, they are provided with all the necessary assistance.
Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa port
On the evening of October 7, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa with ballistic missiles, as a result of which a Ukrainian citizen was killed and five foreigners were injured.
Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, announced this.
Four of the wounded are in a condition of medium severity, one is in a light condition. They are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance.
