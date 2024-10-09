Russia attacked the port in Odesa with ballistic missiles — there are dead and wounded

On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa: 6 people were killed and 8 were injured. A Panamanian-flagged civilian vessel was damaged.

Five dead and nine injured — the consequences of another ballistic missile attack by Russian terrorists on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region. All victims are Ukrainians. Currently, they are receiving medical assistance, five are in serious condition.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba

During the attack, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama, the container ship Shui Spirit, was damaged. This is the third foreign ship attacked by Russia in the last four days. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine

At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.

As a result of the enemy attack, unfortunately, six people died, eight were injured, four of them are in serious condition. All victims are citizens of Ukraine. Currently, they are provided with all the necessary assistance.

Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa port

On the evening of October 7, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa with ballistic missiles, as a result of which a Ukrainian citizen was killed and five foreigners were injured.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, announced this.