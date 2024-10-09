The Russian army attacked Odesa — 5 people were injured, a house was damaged
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
On October 9, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa district with drones. As a result of shelling, a medical facility and a high-rise building were damaged, five people were injured.

  • The Russian army attacked Odesa, shelling the area with drones and missiles, which damaged medical and residential buildings.
  • Five people were wounded as a result of the shelling, three of them were hospitalized in medium-serious condition.
  • In particular, the strike was carried out with the help of ballistic missiles and attack drones from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular the Kursk region and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces effectively defended the territory, shooting down 21 enemy UAVs that attacked Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Odesa

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported that as a result of the attack in the Odesa district, the glazing and facade of the nine-story building were damaged, without further ignition.

5 people were injured, three of them were hospitalized in a moderate condition.

Also, according to the head of the OVA, the attic floor of the unfinished building caught fire.

The fire, with an area of 400 m², was quickly extinguished. The glazing of the building of one of the medical facilities was damaged, Kiper added.

Air defense forces announced the results of their work

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 9, 2024, the Russian army struck Poltava region with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, for a new attack, the enemy also used 22 strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Cape Chauda - Crimea.

To destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved:

  • aviation,

  • anti-aircraft missile forces,

  • subdivisions of the ERB,

  • mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 21 enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions. Another attack drone turned in the direction of Russia! Together - to victory! — reports the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

