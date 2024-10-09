The Russian army attacked Odesa — 5 people were injured, a house was damaged

On October 9, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa district with drones. As a result of shelling, a medical facility and a high-rise building were damaged, five people were injured.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Odesa

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported that as a result of the attack in the Odesa district, the glazing and facade of the nine-story building were damaged, without further ignition.

5 people were injured, three of them were hospitalized in a moderate condition.

Also, according to the head of the OVA, the attic floor of the unfinished building caught fire.

The fire, with an area of 400 m², was quickly extinguished. The glazing of the building of one of the medical facilities was damaged, Kiper added. Share

Air defense forces announced the results of their work

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 9, 2024, the Russian army struck Poltava region with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, for a new attack, the enemy also used 22 strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Cape Chauda - Crimea.

To destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved:

aviation,

anti-aircraft missile forces,

subdivisions of the ERB,

mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.