Russia attacked the port of Odessa with ballistic missiles ― there are dead and wounded

On the evening of October 7, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa with ballistic missiles, as a result of which a Ukrainian citizen was killed and five foreigners were injured.

The enemy attacked Odessa with ballistic missiles. The aggressor's target was the port infrastructure. The enemy hit a Palau-flagged civilian vessel with a ballistic missile. A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, died. Five more foreign citizens were injured. Share

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, announced this.

Four of the wounded are in a condition of medium severity, one is in a light condition. They are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The deputy head of the President's Office, Oleksiy Kuleba, emphasized that in the last two days, the enemy damaged two ships that were supposed to take cargo from Ukraine.

This is a purposeful practice of intimidation and obstruction of the work of the Ukrainian Maritime Corridor. In this way, the aggressor is trying to once again destroy shipping in the Black Sea and undermine Ukrainian efforts to guarantee food security. The consequence of this can only be increased instability in sensitive regions of the world that depend on food imports, and unrest in international relations. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Head of the Office of the President

Kuleba specified that the ship "OPTIMA" under the flag of Palau entered the port of Odesa for loading today, October 7. It was damaged by a ballistic missile as a result of Russian shelling.

The deputy head of the OP emphasized that the port infrastructure must be protected from terror in order to guarantee free and safe navigation.

We must continue to strengthen our anti-aircraft defense and use the force of arms and the force of diplomacy to bring the enemy to justice.

Russia attacked a civilian ship in the port "Pivdenny" with a missile

On the night of October 6, a Russian missile damaged a civilian ship loaded with 6,000 tons of Ukrainian grain in the "Pivdenny" port.

This was reported by the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

On the night of October 6, Russia damaged the civilian vessel "Paresa" under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was loaded with corn grain for export. It happened near one of the piers in the Pivdenny seaport. Share

According to the Ministry of Reconstruction, none of the 15 crew members, citizens of Egypt and Syria, were injured. In total, about 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn were loaded onto the ship.