Russia attacked the port of Odessa with ballistic missiles ― there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odesa port
On the evening of October 7, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa with ballistic missiles, as a result of which a Ukrainian citizen was killed and five foreigners were injured.

  • Russian troops attacked the port of Odessa with ballistic missiles, resulting in the death of a Ukrainian citizen and injuries to five foreigners.
  • The aggression aims to intimidate and obstruct the Ukrainian maritime corridor, threatening maritime security and food security in the region.
  • The deliberate targeting of civilian vessels in the port of Odessa reflects Russia's destructive actions that destabilize sensitive regions.
  • Efforts to safeguard the port infrastructure and ensure free navigation are crucial in the face of such attacks, calling for a balance of anti-aircraft defense and diplomatic measures.
  • The Russian missile attack on ports like Odessa poses risks not only to local security but also impacts international relations and global food trade, highlighting the need for accountability and justice.

Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa port

The enemy attacked Odessa with ballistic missiles. The aggressor's target was the port infrastructure. The enemy hit a Palau-flagged civilian vessel with a ballistic missile. A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, died. Five more foreign citizens were injured.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, announced this.

Four of the wounded are in a condition of medium severity, one is in a light condition. They are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The deputy head of the President's Office, Oleksiy Kuleba, emphasized that in the last two days, the enemy damaged two ships that were supposed to take cargo from Ukraine.

This is a purposeful practice of intimidation and obstruction of the work of the Ukrainian Maritime Corridor. In this way, the aggressor is trying to once again destroy shipping in the Black Sea and undermine Ukrainian efforts to guarantee food security. The consequence of this can only be increased instability in sensitive regions of the world that depend on food imports, and unrest in international relations.

Oleksiy Kuleba

Oleksiy Kuleba

Deputy Head of the Office of the President

Kuleba specified that the ship "OPTIMA" under the flag of Palau entered the port of Odesa for loading today, October 7. It was damaged by a ballistic missile as a result of Russian shelling.

The deputy head of the OP emphasized that the port infrastructure must be protected from terror in order to guarantee free and safe navigation.

We must continue to strengthen our anti-aircraft defense and use the force of arms and the force of diplomacy to bring the enemy to justice.

Russia attacked a civilian ship in the port "Pivdenny" with a missile

On the night of October 6, a Russian missile damaged a civilian ship loaded with 6,000 tons of Ukrainian grain in the "Pivdenny" port.

This was reported by the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

On the night of October 6, Russia damaged the civilian vessel "Paresa" under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was loaded with corn grain for export. It happened near one of the piers in the Pivdenny seaport.

According to the Ministry of Reconstruction, none of the 15 crew members, citizens of Egypt and Syria, were injured. In total, about 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn were loaded onto the ship.

