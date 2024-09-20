Russia attacked the port of Odessa with an "Iskander-M" missile — there are wounded, the ship is damaged
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Iskander-M missile
In the afternoon of September 20, the Russian army directed a missile at Odesa. As a result of the attack, four people were injured.

Russia attacked Odesa port with Iskander-M missile

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, the wreckage of "Iskander-M" previously damaged the port and civil infrastructure, as well as a civilian vessel under the flag of Antigua. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of a terrorist act in Russia.

Four civilians were wounded. They are provided with all necessary assistance. Law enforcement officers record the consequences of yet another crime committed by Russians.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of Odesa OVA

I urge you again: when the air alarm signal is announced, go to the shelter!

Earlier, the Air Force reported the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south and the missile threat in the areas where the air alert was declared.

A series of explosions rang out in the city at 1:57 p.m. After that, smoke was visible in the sky over Odessa.

Russia hit Odesa with "Iskander"

At 7:31 p.m. on August 14, the Air Force of Ukraine warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic weapons from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

A few minutes later, at 7:34 p.m., they reported that a high-speed target was headed for Odessa.

Soon there was an explosion that was heard by residents of different areas of the city. In social networks, people began to report that houses were shaken by the explosion, and car alarms went off in the streets. There were also reports of black smoke rising from the place of the probable impact (or falling debris).

At 9:19 p.m., Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, gave the details of the missile attack.

In the evening, the enemy attacked Odessa with a ballistic missile. The target of the aggressor was the port civil infrastructure. One person, the driver of a grain truck, was injured. Currently, the victim is hospitalized in a moderate condition.

