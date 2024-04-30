Ukraine's Prosecutor General posts footage of Apr 29 Russian missile attack on Odesa
Ukraine
Ukraine's Prosecutor General posts footage of Apr 29 Russian missile attack on Odesa

Читати українською
On April 29, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa with an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead.

The Prosecutor General showed a video of the Russian missile attack on Odesa

The prosecutor's office believes that the military leadership of the Russian Federation deliberately hit Odesa on April 29 with an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead to kill as many civilians as possible.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin showed the moment of the rocket strike on Facebook. The footage shows the explosion of cluster munitions followed by detonation.

Kostin noted that the "Iskander" with a cluster warhead is an indiscriminate weapon that carries a threat within a radius of 1.5 km. It is in this radius that investigators find metal fragments and rocket debris.

The prosecutor called the attack a deliberate and cynical disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law.

The investigation is ongoing. We will find and punish those who issue criminal orders to shell peaceful Ukrainian cities, Kostin added.

Russia attacked Odesa on April 29

On April 29, five people were killed and another 30 injured, including two children and a pregnant woman, as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa. Five wounded are in severe condition.

Among the wounded is the ex-MP of the Party of Regions, rector of the National University "Odesa Law Academy" Serhii Kivalov. Among the dead is Vice-Rector of the Academy of the International Humanitarian University Borys Vasiliev.

As a result of the strike, civilian infrastructure was damaged: residential buildings and the palace of the Odessa Law Academy, better known as "Harry Potter's Castle".

On April 30, a day of mourning was announced in Odesa and the region.

