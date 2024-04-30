The death toll after Russia's strike on Apr 29 on Odesa rises to five
The death toll after Russia's strike on Apr 29 on Odesa rises to five

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odesa
The number of victims as a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa on April 29 increased to 5. One of the wounded died in the hospital.

Unfortunately, the number of victims of yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odesa increased to 5 people. A man born in 1960 died in the hospital. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends, — said the head of Odesa RMA Oleg Kiper.

According to the head of the RMA, 23 victims continue to be treated in medical facilities. Eight people are in serious condition, four of them are in extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl.

Russia attacked Odesa on April 29

On April 29, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Odessa. It was reported about four dead and 32 injured, as well as a fire in the house of ex-deputy Serhiy Kivalov, which is the property of the International Humanitarian University.

The Russians hit one of the most popular locations among Odessa residents and guests of the city, where people walked with children, dogs, played sports...

Such munitions are used to destroy personnel and pose a threat primarily to people, not to equipment and buildings.

As Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defence Forces, later stated, the missile was probably filled with shrapnel for mass destruction of the civilian population.

