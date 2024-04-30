The number of victims as a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa on April 29 increased to 5. One of the wounded died in the hospital.

The death toll after Russia's strike on Apr 29 on Odesa rises to five

Unfortunately, the number of victims of yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odesa increased to 5 people. A man born in 1960 died in the hospital. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends, — said the head of Odesa RMA Oleg Kiper. Share

According to the head of the RMA, 23 victims continue to be treated in medical facilities. Eight people are in serious condition, four of them are in extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl.

Russia attacked Odesa on April 29

On April 29, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Odessa. It was reported about four dead and 32 injured, as well as a fire in the house of ex-deputy Serhiy Kivalov, which is the property of the International Humanitarian University.

The Russians hit one of the most popular locations among Odessa residents and guests of the city, where people walked with children, dogs, played sports...

Such munitions are used to destroy personnel and pose a threat primarily to people, not to equipment and buildings.