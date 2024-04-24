Part of Odesa is without electricity supply due to Russia's morning attack

As a result of a missile attack on Odesa on April 24, overhead power lines were damaged, and part of the city's residents were left without electricity. A woman was also injured.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Odesa

On the morning of April 24, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Odesa. So far, it is known about one victim, a 43-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

According to the head of the RMA , the shock wave damaged about 30 houses: windows and glass were broken, and ceilings fell in some houses.

Electricity power lines were also damaged due to the morning attack in Odesa, DTEK reported.

Part of the houses in the Khadzhibey district of the city remained temporarily without electricity. Specialists are working to restore electricity, they plan to return the light by the end of the day.

In addition, due to the morning shelling of Odesa, long-distance and suburban trains are delayed on the road, Odesa Railways reported. It is reporting about the following trains:

No. 6201 Rozdilna — Odesa

#6401 Kolosivka — Odesa

#6341 Karolino-Bugaz — Odesa

#6253 Vapnyarka — Odesa

#6403 Martynivska — Odesa

#6404 Odesa — Martynivska

#6272 Odesa — Balta

#6304 Karolino-Bugaz — Odesa

For delaywithof long-distance trains, the companies ask customers to follow the link.

Russia struck the place of storage of disabled vehicles in Odesa

On April 24, the occupiers also attacked the place of storage of disabled automobile equipment in Odesa.

As noted, the enemy is trying to find military infrastructure facilities in the rear.

However , there were no casualties, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not present at the site of the attack , the AFU General Staff report emphasises.