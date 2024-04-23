Russians attack Odesa with drones, four children among injured
Russians attack Odesa with drones, four children among injured

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odesa
On the night of April 23, the Russian invaders attacked Odesa with Shahed kamikaze drones. Nine people were injured, 4 of them were children.

Consequences of the attack on Odessa on April 23

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa RMA, reports that residential buildings were damaged by a Russian attack and a fire.

Rescuers managed to save 34 people, including three children.

Nine people were injured and injured, four of them were children aged 12 and 9 and two children who were not even a year old. They are provided with all necessary medical assistance.

Three adults were hospitalized in the city's medical facilities. They are in a moderate condition. Two more refused to be hospitalized, having received all the necessary help on the spot.

Four children are in a moderate condition in the hospital. Doctors provide the victims with all the necessary assistance.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones on April 23

Air defence forces destroyed 15 of 16 attack drones in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

Russian troops also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. It was not possible to knock them down.

In the Mykolaiv region, the wreckage of the drone damaged the trade infrastructure. There was an occupation of the trade pavilion, which was promptly liquidated.

Air defence forces destroyed all drones in the Kyiv region. No casualties or damage were recorded in Kyiv.

