Air defenсe down 15 Shaheds during Russia's attack on Ukraine overnight

On April 23, the Russian army launched 16 kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles over Ukraine. Defense forces destroyed almost all enemy attack drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As will be noted, this night, the defenders of the sky shot down 15 "Shaheds" in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

But the enemy hit not only with "Shaheds", but also with ballistics. As General Oleschuk said, that night the Russian invaders also attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The occupiers launched the rockets from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, and the drones from Cape Chauda, which is in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The attack was repulsed by Air Force anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, and EW warfare.

In addition, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration was informed about the downing of all enemy attack drones over the capital. Still, the exact number of destroyed enemy air targets over Kyiv was not indicated.

What is known about the consequences of the attack on the Russian Federation on April 23

The enemy used several groups of Shaheds, and an air alert was announced in several regions of the country.

Later, it became known that there had been an explosion in Odesa. In addition, the forces and means of air defence repulsed the enemy attack in Kyiv; explosions were heard in the capital.

As it turned out, houses were damaged and a fire broke out in the residential sector in Odesa due to the Russian attack. Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 34 people, including three children. It is also known that 7 people were injured, including two children.

According to updated data, nine people were injured in the nighttime drone attack by the Russians in the city. 4 of them were children aged 12 and 9, and two children were not even a year old. Before that, it was known about seven victims.

The "South" Operational Command noted that that night, the enemy once again directed several waves of attack drones over the southern regions of Ukraine, and the invaders targeted the region's industrial and port infrastructure.

The military specified that 11 barrage shells were shot down in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces:

7 — in Odesa region,

4 — in the Mykolaiv region.

It is also indicated that in Odesa, due to the fall of a downed drone, destruction was caused to the residential sector, shops and other infrastructure objects were damaged.