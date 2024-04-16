Air defence downs all Russian kamikaze drones overnight
Air defence downs all Russian kamikaze drones overnight

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian drones
The Ukrainian Air Defence Forces were able to foil another attack by the Russian Federation, destroying absolutely all enemy targets.

What is known about Russia's night attack on Ukraine on April 16

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of April 16, 2024, the Russian invaders tried to attack Ukrainian cities and villages with 9 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

However, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force and Defense Forces managed to destroy all enemy targets within the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Thanks for the combat work. Together to victory!

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Air Force Commander

What is known about the situation at the front

On April 15, 104 combat clashes took place.

In total, the Russian occupiers launched 16 missile and 31 air strikes, as well as 79 attacks from MLRS on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In addition, it is reported that the Russian army's artillery fired on more than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

According to the AFU General Staff, on April 15, Ukrainian defenders struck 13 personnel concentration areas, two anti-aircraft missile complexes, and one enemy control point.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged 2 artillery units, 4 personnel concentration areas and 4 enemy UAV control points.

