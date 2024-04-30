Odesa announces mourning day for killed by Russia's missile attack on Apr 29

April 30 was declared a day of mourning for those killed in the April 29 missile attack in Odesa.

In connection with the death of five people as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa, today a day of mourning has been declared in the Odesa region, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleg Kiper. Share

On April 29, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Odessa.

As of 22:00 on April 29, it was known about 32 injured people, 25 were in hospitals, among them two children and a pregnant woman. The girl, who is not even five years old, is in an extremely difficult condition. Another six adults are also in intensive care, Oleg Kiper, the head of RMA, reported at the time.

Among the wounded is a former MP and rector of the National University "Odesa Law Academy" Serhii Kivalov.

The number of victims as a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa on April 29 increased to five. One of the wounded died in the hospital.

The Russians hit one of the most popular locations among Odessa residents and guests of the city, where people walked with children, dogs, played sports...

Such munitions are used to destroy personnel and pose a threat primarily to people, not to equipment and buildings.

As Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Southern Defence Forces, later stated, the missile was probably filled with shrapnel for mass destruction of the civilian population.

The prosecutor's office has started an investigation into the ballistic missile attack on Odesa for violation of the laws and customs of war.