Ukrainian Air Force discloses details of Russia's latest missile attack on Odesa

According to the spokesman for the Air Force Defence of the Ukrainian army, Ilya Yevlash, on the night of 1 May, the occupying army of Russia struck Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
What is known about the consequences of the missile attack by the occupiers on Odesa
Yevlash stressed that war criminals from the Russian army chose Odesa and Kharkiv as key targets for their air attacks.
As you know, during the missile attack on Odesa, Russian occupants damaged the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.
What the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine say
Representatives of the Odesa operational-strategic group noted that on the night of 1 May, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa from the territory of the occupied Crimea.
As a result of the missile attack, there were wounded and killed, houses were damaged, and counter-sabotage measures are being taken to search for possible accomplices of Russian terrorists.
The director of one of the city's hospitals, Denis Sebov, told reporters that a 42-year-old man was brought to the hospital at night, who had suffered multiple wounds, a broken hip and other injuries, including a ruptured spleen, as a result of the rocket attack.
The victim is currently in critical condition in intensive care after surgery.
The doctor added that ten victims of the 29 April rocket attack remain in the same hospital, including two people in extremely serious condition, and two more patients have stabilised, but are still in the intensive care unit.
The Odesa City Hall noted that as a result of hostile rocket fire, buildings in the city's Prymorskyi district were damaged, with doors, windows, etc. smashed.
In the morning, an operational headquarters was opened on Kanatna Street to provide advice on how to apply for replacement material assistance.
The Odesa Regional Military Administration emphasised that in connection with the tragedy that occurred due to the missile strikes and resulted in the death of people, May 2 was declared a day of mourning in the region.
