Ukrainian Air Force discloses details of Russia's latest missile attack on Odesa

According to the spokesman for the Air Force Defence of the Ukrainian army, Ilya Yevlash, on the night of 1 May, the occupying army of Russia struck Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

What is known about the consequences of the missile attack by the occupiers on Odesa

Yevlash stressed that war criminals from the Russian army chose Odesa and Kharkiv as key targets for their air attacks.

They launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles at densely populated areas of Odesa. As a result, there are dead and wounded,' emphasised the spokesman.

As you know, during the missile attack on Odesa, Russian occupants damaged the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Fortunately, there were no employees or applicants in the building at the time, so no one was hurt. However, we need time to receive visitors and resume work. We are already working to eliminate all the consequences of the shelling, said Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

What the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine say

Representatives of the Odesa operational-strategic group noted that on the night of 1 May, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa from the territory of the occupied Crimea.

As a result of the missile attack, there were wounded and killed, houses were damaged, and counter-sabotage measures are being taken to search for possible accomplices of Russian terrorists.

Since nightfall, work has been ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. Information about the wounded and dead is being clarified, according to representatives of the Southern defence forces.

The director of one of the city's hospitals, Denis Sebov, told reporters that a 42-year-old man was brought to the hospital at night, who had suffered multiple wounds, a broken hip and other injuries, including a ruptured spleen, as a result of the rocket attack.

The victim is currently in critical condition in intensive care after surgery.

The doctor added that ten victims of the 29 April rocket attack remain in the same hospital, including two people in extremely serious condition, and two more patients have stabilised, but are still in the intensive care unit.

The Odesa City Hall noted that as a result of hostile rocket fire, buildings in the city's Prymorskyi district were damaged, with doors, windows, etc. smashed.

In the morning, an operational headquarters was opened on Kanatna Street to provide advice on how to apply for replacement material assistance.