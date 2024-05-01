Russia attacks Odesa with ballistic missiles overnight: three killed, three wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacks Odesa with ballistic missiles overnight: three killed, three wounded

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
State Emergency Service
Читати українською

On the night of May 1, as a result of a new Russian missile attack on Odesa, three people were killed and three others were injured.

Russia continues to terrorize Odessa

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa RMA , reported that the enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles.

As a result of the powerful blow, three people were killed and three others were injured. All necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured.

In addition, it is indicated that there is damage to civil infrastructure.

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov also reacted to the new enemy attack.

According to him, residential buildings were damaged by Russia's strike, and windows and doors were broken.

It is also reported that the district administration's operative headquarters has started work at the scene of the incident.

Dear Odessans! You see that the enemy has started "sacred dates". For the second day in a row, he launches ballistics at us. I am asking you to respond as quickly as possible to the air warning signals and move promptly to safe places. This is very important for preserving your life and health, wrote Gennadiy Trukhanov.

In addition, it is known that Russian reconnaissance drones were shot down over Odessa at night.

Russian attack on Odesa on April 29

Around 6:28 p.m., a powerful explosion rang out in the city.

As a result of the enemy attack, five people were killed, and another 30 were injured, including two children and a pregnant woman. Five wounded are in severe condition.

Among the wounded is a former deputy of parliament and rector of the National University "Odesa Law Academy" Serhii Kivalov.

It is also reported that a Russian missile killed Boris Vasiliev, vice-rector of the Academy of the International Humanitarian University.

The prosecutor's office believes that the military leadership of the Russian Federation deliberately hit Odesa on April 29 with an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead in order to kill as many civilians as possible.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US analyst group says Russia preparing a large-scale offensive, having not chosen a direction for it
US analyst group says Russia preparing a large-scale offensive, having not chosen a direction for it
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia claims of massive ATACMS attack in Crimea, explosions rock several cities
Missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacks civilian objects in Kharkiv: one killed, seven injured
Igor Terekhov
State Emergency Service

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?