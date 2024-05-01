On the night of May 1, as a result of a new Russian missile attack on Odesa, three people were killed and three others were injured.

Russia continues to terrorize Odessa

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa RMA , reported that the enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles.

As a result of the powerful blow, three people were killed and three others were injured. All necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured.

In addition, it is indicated that there is damage to civil infrastructure.

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov also reacted to the new enemy attack.

According to him, residential buildings were damaged by Russia's strike, and windows and doors were broken.

It is also reported that the district administration's operative headquarters has started work at the scene of the incident.

Dear Odessans! You see that the enemy has started "sacred dates". For the second day in a row, he launches ballistics at us. I am asking you to respond as quickly as possible to the air warning signals and move promptly to safe places. This is very important for preserving your life and health, wrote Gennadiy Trukhanov. Share

In addition, it is known that Russian reconnaissance drones were shot down over Odessa at night.

Russian attack on Odesa on April 29

Around 6:28 p.m., a powerful explosion rang out in the city.

As a result of the enemy attack, five people were killed, and another 30 were injured, including two children and a pregnant woman. Five wounded are in severe condition.

Among the wounded is a former deputy of parliament and rector of the National University "Odesa Law Academy" Serhii Kivalov.

It is also reported that a Russian missile killed Boris Vasiliev, vice-rector of the Academy of the International Humanitarian University.