Russia attacks civilian objects in Kharkiv: one killed, seven injured

On April 30, Russian aviation hit Kharkiv with guided air bombs. Civil infrastructure was hit in the Kholodnohirskyi and Kyiv districts of the city.

According to the city mayor, Igor Terekhov, shots were recorded near the park area.

We have preliminary information about one dead and two wounded in the Kholodnohirskyi District, Terekhov noted. Share

Later, it became known that as a result of the strikes in Kharkiv, two people were killed, and six were injured.

According to Oleh Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), the enemy hit:

Kholodnohorskyi;

Kyiv districts of Kharkiv.

Terrorists targeted civilian infrastructure.

The authorities warn of the threat of repeated launches and urge them to stay in shelter until the alarm is lifted.

