Russia attacks civilian objects in Kharkiv: one killed, seven injured
Ukraine
Russia attacks civilian objects in Kharkiv: one killed, seven injured

Igor Terekhov
State Emergency Service
On April 30, Russian aviation hit Kharkiv with guided air bombs. Civil infrastructure was hit in the Kholodnohirskyi and Kyiv districts of the city.

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv

According to the city mayor, Igor Terekhov, shots were recorded near the park area.

We have preliminary information about one dead and two wounded in the Kholodnohirskyi District, Terekhov noted.

Later, it became known that as a result of the strikes in Kharkiv, two people were killed, and six were injured.

According to Oleh Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), the enemy hit:

  • Kholodnohorskyi;

  • Kyiv districts of Kharkiv.

Terrorists targeted civilian infrastructure.

The authorities warn of the threat of repeated launches and urge them to stay in shelter until the alarm is lifted.

What is known about the attacks of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region on April 30

As the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Suniegubov, reported, on April 30, the occupiers hit the city of Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs, and the hits to the ground were recorded in the Kyiv district.

In one of the residential buildings, the facade and glazing of the building windows were damaged. A 42-year-old man was injured, hospitalised in a medical facility, and is in serious condition.

About 18 settlements of the Kharkiv region suffered artillery and mortar attacks from the enemy: Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and others. Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Mala Vovcha, and Borova were hit by air strikes.

Ukraine
Russians strike near railway station in Balaklia of Kharkiv region, seven injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Balaklia
Ukraine
Russians strike Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs, three children injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
shelling
Ukraine
Russian army strikes Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, victims are reported
Consequences of Russia's attack on Kharkiv

