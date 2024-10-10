Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian ports. For what purpose

In recent months, Russia has purposefully carried out attacks on the port infrastructure of Ukraine and has already damaged or destroyed almost 300 facilities. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba.
Russia damaged almost 300 objects of the port infrastructure of Ukraine
In addition, 79 civilians were injured, including employees of ports, logistics companies and ship crews.
It is noted that the purpose of these attacks is to reduce Ukrainian export potential. It is about deliberately provoking a food crisis in those parts of the world that directly depend on the supply of Ukrainian grain. First of all, it affects the states of the Global South and Europe. Today, more than 40 countries receive Ukrainian grain — among them Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands.
The Deputy Prime Minister called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia, because silence and inaction only increase the enemy's impunity.
Russia hit a port in Odesa with ballistic missiles
On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa.
At first it was known about 6 dead and 8 injured.
At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.
As a result of the enemy attack, unfortunately, six people died, eight were injured, four of them are in serious condition. All victims are citizens of Ukraine. Currently, they are provided with all necessary assistance.
On the morning of October 10, it became known that a 46-year-old port employee died in the hospital.
