Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian ports. For what purpose

In recent months, Russia has purposefully carried out attacks on the port infrastructure of Ukraine and has already damaged or destroyed almost 300 facilities. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba.

Russia damaged almost 300 objects of the port infrastructure of Ukraine

The targets of enemy shelling are primarily ports, civilian ships and granaries. So, over the past three months, the enemy has carried out almost 60 such attacks. Their consequence was the damage and destruction of almost 300 objects of the port infrastructure, 177 vehicles and 22 civilian vessels. Share

In addition, 79 civilians were injured, including employees of ports, logistics companies and ship crews.

A port in Odesa after the attack of the Russian Federation

It is noted that the purpose of these attacks is to reduce Ukrainian export potential. It is about deliberately provoking a food crisis in those parts of the world that directly depend on the supply of Ukrainian grain. First of all, it affects the states of the Global South and Europe. Today, more than 40 countries receive Ukrainian grain — among them Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands.

The Deputy Prime Minister called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia, because silence and inaction only increase the enemy's impunity.

Russia hit a port in Odesa with ballistic missiles

On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa.

At first it was known about 6 dead and 8 injured.

During the attack, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama, the container ship Shui Spirit, was damaged. This is the third foreign ship attacked by Russia in the last four days, — said the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba. Share

At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.

As a result of the enemy attack, unfortunately, six people died, eight were injured, four of them are in serious condition. All victims are citizens of Ukraine. Currently, they are provided with all necessary assistance.

On the morning of October 10, it became known that a 46-year-old port employee died in the hospital.