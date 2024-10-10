In Odesa, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike has increased
Ukraine
In Odesa, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike has increased

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
In Odesa, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike has increased
The number of victims of the Russian attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region on the evening of October 9 increased to 7 people. On the morning of October 10, a seriously injured man died in the hospital.

  • The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region has increased to 7 people, including a 46-year-old port employee.
  • Russia launched a missile attack on the port in Odesa, resulting in the death of people and damage to a civilian vessel.
  • Oleksiy Kuleba calls for an end to the practice of terror and to punish those responsible for war crimes, providing guarantees of Ukraine's food security.
  • According to Oleg Kiper, the head of the OVA, all victims of the missile strike are citizens of Ukraine, and they are provided with the necessary assistance.

The number of victims in Odesa increased to 7 people

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, a wounded 46-year-old port employee died in the hospital on the morning of October 10.

The doctors did their best, but the injuries were too severe. I express my sincere condolences to relatives and friends, — said Oleg Kiper.

Russia hit a port in Odesa with ballistic missiles

On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa.

At first it was known about 6 dead and 8 injured.

During the attack, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama, the container ship Shui Spirit, was damaged. This is already the third foreign vessel attacked by Russia in the last four days, Oleksiy Kuleba, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, told the Prime Minister's Office for the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

Today, Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security. Therefore, it is important to stop the practice of this terror — with enough weapons, air defenses, diplomacy, sanctions and punishment for every war crime.

At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.

As a result of the enemy attack, unfortunately, six people died, eight were injured, four of them are in serious condition. All victims are citizens of Ukraine. Currently, they are provided with all necessary assistance.

