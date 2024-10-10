In Odesa, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike has increased

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region on the evening of October 9 increased to 7 people. On the morning of October 10, a seriously injured man died in the hospital.
The number of victims in Odesa increased to 7 people
According to Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, a wounded 46-year-old port employee died in the hospital on the morning of October 10.
Russia hit a port in Odesa with ballistic missiles
On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa.
At first it was known about 6 dead and 8 injured.
At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.
As a result of the enemy attack, unfortunately, six people died, eight were injured, four of them are in serious condition. All victims are citizens of Ukraine. Currently, they are provided with all necessary assistance.
