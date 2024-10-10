In Odesa, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike has increased

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region on the evening of October 9 increased to 7 people. On the morning of October 10, a seriously injured man died in the hospital.

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, a wounded 46-year-old port employee died in the hospital on the morning of October 10.

The doctors did their best, but the injuries were too severe. I express my sincere condolences to relatives and friends, — said Oleg Kiper. Share

Russia hit a port in Odesa with ballistic missiles

On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa.

At first it was known about 6 dead and 8 injured.

During the attack, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama, the container ship Shui Spirit, was damaged. This is already the third foreign vessel attacked by Russia in the last four days, Oleksiy Kuleba, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, told the Prime Minister's Office for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. Share

Today, Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security. Therefore, it is important to stop the practice of this terror — with enough weapons, air defenses, diplomacy, sanctions and punishment for every war crime. Share

At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.