The Russian strike on Odesa region — the number of victims has increased again

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region on October 9 has increased to 8 people. Another man died in the hospital.
The number of victims in Odesa increased to 8 people
As Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, reported, the number of victims of yesterday's attack increased to 8 people.
On the morning of October 10, it became known that a 46-year-old port employee died in the hospital.
Russia hit a port in Odesa with ballistic missiles
On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa.
At first it was known about 6 dead and 8 injured.
At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.
As a result of the enemy attack, unfortunately, six people died, eight were injured, four of them are in serious condition. All victims are citizens of Ukraine. Currently, they are provided with all necessary assistance.
