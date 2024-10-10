The Russian strike on Odesa region — the number of victims has increased again
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Читати українською

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region on October 9 has increased to 8 people. Another man died in the hospital.

The number of victims in Odesa increased to 8 people

As Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, reported, the number of victims of yesterday's attack increased to 8 people.

A 26-year-old boy died of his injuries in the hospital. Sincere condolences to the family, Oleg Kiper said.

On the morning of October 10, it became known that a 46-year-old port employee died in the hospital.

Russia hit a port in Odesa with ballistic missiles

On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa.

At first it was known about 6 dead and 8 injured.

During the attack, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama, the container ship Shui Spirit, was damaged. This is the third foreign ship attacked by Russia in the last four days, — said the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Today, Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security. Therefore, it is important to stop the practice of this terror — with enough weapons, air defenses, diplomacy, sanctions and punishment for every war crime.

At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.

As a result of the enemy attack, unfortunately, six people died, eight were injured, four of them are in serious condition. All victims are citizens of Ukraine. Currently, they are provided with all necessary assistance.

