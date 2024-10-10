The Russian strike on Odesa region — the number of victims has increased again

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region on October 9 has increased to 8 people. Another man died in the hospital.

The number of victims in Odesa increased to 8 people

As Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, reported, the number of victims of yesterday's attack increased to 8 people.

A 26-year-old boy died of his injuries in the hospital. Sincere condolences to the family, Oleg Kiper said. Share

On the morning of October 10, it became known that a 46-year-old port employee died in the hospital.

Russia hit a port in Odesa with ballistic missiles

On the evening of October 9, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa.

At first it was known about 6 dead and 8 injured.

During the attack, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama, the container ship Shui Spirit, was damaged. This is the third foreign ship attacked by Russia in the last four days, — said the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba. Share

Today, Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security. Therefore, it is important to stop the practice of this terror — with enough weapons, air defenses, diplomacy, sanctions and punishment for every war crime. Share

At 10:34 p.m., Oleg Kiper, head of Odesa OVA, specified the number of victims.