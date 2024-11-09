According to representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Odesa region, one person was killed in the region due to an air attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the night of November 9. More than 10 people were also injured.
What is known about the consequences of another drone attack by the Russian occupiers in Odesa
The prosecutor's office notes that the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out a massive drone attack at night using "Shahed-136" drones in Odesa and its suburbs.
A local woman died as a result of an attack by Russian war criminals. 13 people were injured, including two boys aged 4 and 16.
The department emphasized that the inspection of the places of hits and recording of the damage caused is currently underway.
What is known about the dead and injured in Odesa region from the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation
According to Iryna Kovalenko, spokeswoman of the prosecutor's office of the Odesa region, the body of the dead woman was pulled out from under the rubble of the destroyed building. Her husband and child were hospitalized.
The Odesa City Hall noted that the Russian occupiers damaged several high-rise buildings as well as houses in the private sector as a result of the drone attack.
In addition, administrative buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged by the enemy attack.
According to the acting mayor of Odesa, Oleksandr Filatov, in the morning, the city operational headquarters was deployed at the sites of the hits to help the citizens.
