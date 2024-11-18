The Russian army attacked Odesa with a rocket — 8 people were killed and 18 others were injured
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
On November 18, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a residential building in Odesa. 8 civilians were killed as a result of the attack.

  • The Russian army hit a residential building in Odesa with a rocket, killing 8 people and injuring 18 people.
  • The President of Ukraine calls on the international community to punish the Russian Federation for the murders of innocent civilians in Sumy and Odesa.
  • The attack of the Russian Federation once again confirms its aggressive intentions and ruthlessness, revealed in the shelling of residential areas.
  • In Sumy, the number of dead has increased to 11, including two children.

Russia attacked Odesa with a missile

As the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, reported, the attack came on a residential building - an area of business activity.

Oleg Kiper, head of OVA, added that 18 people were injured, including one child. Four people are in serious condition.

Eight people died.

The enemy insidiously directed a rocket into a residential building, an area of business activity. So far, it is already known about 8 dead people, people were just going about their business, the mayor of the city said.

Previously, an Iskander-M ballistic missile was launched over the city.

The attack on Odesa was confirmed by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

In Odesa, the Russians killed people with a targeted attack on civilian infrastructure. Russian killers do not even hide their intentions, - wrote Andriy Yermak.

According to Lubinets, the Russian missile strike once again hit residential buildings.

Yesterday - Sumy. Today — Odesa. It is already known about the dead and wounded. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives, - Lubinets wrote.

In Sumy, the number of dead has increased to 11

As reported by the State Emergency Service, as of this morning, the number of dead as a result of the attack has increased to 11, including 2 children. Another 55 people were injured, including 8 children.

A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were among the dead.

A rocket hit a nine-story building in Sumy. All the necessary services are already in place, a rescue operation is underway. For now, it is known about the dead and wounded, among whom there are children. My condolences to the families and loved ones, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

The head of state draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation should be punished for killing innocent people.

As Sumy OVA reports, at 20:37 on November 17, the enemy launched a powerful rocket attack on the city of Sumy. A Russian ballistic missile hit a densely populated residential neighborhood of the city.

There are victims who are being helped. All necessary services are working. The community is ready to provide temporary accommodation to those who do not have a place to spend the night. If necessary, it is necessary to contact the headquarters working in kindergarten No. 9 - there they will advise on this issue and organize a ride to the place of overnight stay, - the message says.

