The Russian army attacked Odesa with a rocket — 8 people were killed and 18 others were injured

On November 18, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a residential building in Odesa. 8 civilians were killed as a result of the attack.
Points of attention
- The Russian army hit a residential building in Odesa with a rocket, killing 8 people and injuring 18 people.
- The President of Ukraine calls on the international community to punish the Russian Federation for the murders of innocent civilians in Sumy and Odesa.
- The attack of the Russian Federation once again confirms its aggressive intentions and ruthlessness, revealed in the shelling of residential areas.
- In Sumy, the number of dead has increased to 11, including two children.
Russia attacked Odesa with a missile
As the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, reported, the attack came on a residential building - an area of business activity.
Oleg Kiper, head of OVA, added that 18 people were injured, including one child. Four people are in serious condition.
Eight people died.
Previously, an Iskander-M ballistic missile was launched over the city.
The attack on Odesa was confirmed by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
According to Lubinets, the Russian missile strike once again hit residential buildings.
In Sumy, the number of dead has increased to 11
As reported by the State Emergency Service, as of this morning, the number of dead as a result of the attack has increased to 11, including 2 children. Another 55 people were injured, including 8 children.
A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were among the dead.
The head of state draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation should be punished for killing innocent people.
As Sumy OVA reports, at 20:37 on November 17, the enemy launched a powerful rocket attack on the city of Sumy. A Russian ballistic missile hit a densely populated residential neighborhood of the city.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-