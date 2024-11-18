The Russian missile attack on Odesa — the number of victims has increased rapidly

As of 9:30 p.m., Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported on the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa on November 18. Currently, 55 townspeople are injured, three people remain in an extremely serious condition.

In Odesa, 55 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike

Communal services are cleaning up the destruction, taking away the debris. Heating stations have been deployed, hot meals are provided, and a medical center with a Mental Health Center for operational psychological assistance is also operating. Lawyers on the spot process the victims' data, help fill out documents regarding compensation for damages. Share

Power supply was restored in 6 districts of the region, partially absent in Odesa district. Centralized water and heat supply was restored in Odesa. Hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are equipped with generators.

Odesa after the Russian missile strike

The Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration informed that as of the evening of November 18, ambulance crews continue to work at the site of the hit, and an emergency route for the patient has been organized.

On November 19, a day of mourning was announced in Odesa in connection with the death of people as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Federation, the head of OVA Kiper announced. Share

Odesa after Russian shelling

Russia's missile attack on Odessa — what is known

On November 18, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the center of Odessa, targeting civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.

At first it was known about 8 dead, another 18 were injured. Reports of an explosion in the city appeared almost immediately after the attack. The Air Force of Ukraine warned about the threat of using ballistic missiles in the direction of Odessa.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the tragedy, stressing that the strikes on Odesa are yet another confirmation of Russia's desire to continue the war, despite numerous casualties among the civilian population.