The Russian missile attack on Odesa — the number of victims has increased rapidly

As of 9:30 p.m., Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported on the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa on November 18. Currently, 55 townspeople are injured, three people remain in an extremely serious condition.
Points of attention
- The Russian missile attack on Odesa resulted in a significant number of casualties, with 55 people injured and 10 people killed, including 4 children.
- Communal services are actively working to clean up the destruction and provide support to the victims, including deploying heating stations, offering hot meals, and establishing a medical center for psychological assistance.
- The Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration is coordinating emergency response efforts, with ambulance crews working on-site and organizing emergency routes for patients.
- A day of mourning was declared in Odesa on November 19 to honor the victims of the missile attack, and the head of Odesa OVA assured citizens of comprehensive support during this tragedy.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyi condemned the attack on Odesa by Russian forces, emphasizing the civilian casualties and the continuation of war despite international outcry.
In Odesa, 55 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike
Power supply was restored in 6 districts of the region, partially absent in Odesa district. Centralized water and heat supply was restored in Odesa. Hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are equipped with generators.
The Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration informed that as of the evening of November 18, ambulance crews continue to work at the site of the hit, and an emergency route for the patient has been organized.
Russia's missile attack on Odessa — what is known
On November 18, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the center of Odessa, targeting civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.
At first it was known about 8 dead, another 18 were injured. Reports of an explosion in the city appeared almost immediately after the attack. The Air Force of Ukraine warned about the threat of using ballistic missiles in the direction of Odessa.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the tragedy, stressing that the strikes on Odesa are yet another confirmation of Russia's desire to continue the war, despite numerous casualties among the civilian population.
Currently, it is already known about 43 victims as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, including 4 children, and about 10 dead.
